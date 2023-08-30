Met Office forecasts rise in daytime temperature

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast a rise in daytime temperatures across the country as a mild heatwave sweeps through several districts for the past few days.

The current mild heatwave experienced by the Khulna Division, the Faridpur, Pabna, Sirajganj districts, and Nilphamari’s Syedpur will continue for a few more days, the Met Office said in its forecast on Wednesday.

A heatwave is considered mild when the mercury ranges between 36 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius.