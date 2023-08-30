Met Office forecasts rise in daytime temperature

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast a rise in daytime temperatures across the country as a mild heatwave sweeps through several districts for the past few days.
The current mild heatwave experienced by the Khulna Division, the Faridpur, Pabna, Sirajganj districts, and Nilphamari’s Syedpur will continue for a few more days, the Met Office said in its forecast on Wednesday.
A heatwave is considered mild when the mercury ranges between 36 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius.
The highest temperature, 34.5 degrees Celsius, was recorded at Chuadanga and Pabna’s Ishwardy on Tuesday. The mercury stood at 34.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka on that day.
Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places in the Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places in the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Khulna divisions, with moderately heavy showers in different parts across the country, according to the Met Office.
Also, moderate to heavy rain is expected in a few places.
The Met Office said that rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur in the next five days.