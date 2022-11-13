Jhumon Das gets bail in digital security case on condition he makes no ‘provocative’ comments

The High Court has granted bail to Jhumon Das, arrested in a digital security case for making a ‘provocative’ post on Facebook, on the condition that he does not spread any more inflammatory rhetoric.

Justice Md Selim and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan heard a bail petition and granted interim bail for six months on Sunday.

“The Sunamganj court scrapped Jhumon Das’s bail on Sept 26 and we then took the matter to the High Court,” said lawyer Taposh Kanti Bol.

“He will not be able to express any opinion on social media that sow religious discord or inflame communal tensions,” Taposh said, referring to the condition attached to the bail.

Two and a half years after a previous brush with the law over a previous Facebook post, Jhumon was taken from his home in Shalla's Noagaon village to the police station for questioning on Aug 29. Police later registered a case and placed him under arrest.