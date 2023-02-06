Police rescue woman who locked herself, twin daughters up in Dhaka

Police have rescued a woman, who locked herself and her 10-year-old twin daughters up in their home at Uttara in Dhaka.

According to them, the woman in her mid-30s was suffering from schizophrenia and socially withdrew herself because she was not happy with her relatives.

The woman, Shafana Afifa Sami, inherited the house on road No. 13 in Sector-4 of Uttara.

Shafana did not trust anyone because of her mental illness, which created a distance with her relatives, police said.