    Police rescue woman who locked herself, twin daughters up in Dhaka

    The woman locked herself and her 10-year-old twin daughters up in their home at Uttara

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Feb 2023, 08:28 PM
    Updated : 5 Feb 2023, 08:28 PM

    Police have rescued a woman, who locked herself and her 10-year-old twin daughters up in their home at Uttara in Dhaka.

    According to them, the woman in her mid-30s was suffering from schizophrenia and socially withdrew herself because she was not happy with her relatives.

    The woman, Shafana Afifa Sami, inherited the house on road No. 13 in Sector-4 of Uttara.

    Shafana did not trust anyone because of her mental illness, which created a distance with her relatives, police said.

    As she does not have an income, she has been in financial trouble for some time.

    These led her to isolate herself and her daughters, police said after talking to the relatives.

    Mujahidul Islam, an inspector at Uttara East Police Station, said the law enforcers went to the house after getting a call from the neighbours.

    Police rescued Shafana and her two daughters by breaking the door with the help of the fire service.

    The three were unconscious and rushed to Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital.

    Zahirul Islam, chief of the police station, visited the hospital in the evening and said the woman and the two girls regained consciousness.

