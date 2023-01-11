    বাংলা

    Hasina’s Japan visit may take place in April: official

    Iwama Kiminori, the new Japanese ambassador in Dhaka, meets her at the Ganabhaban

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Jan 2023, 01:55 PM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2023, 01:55 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s previously postponed Japan visit may take place in April, an official has said after her meeting with Iwama Kiminori, the new Japanese ambassador in Dhaka.

    Kiminori proposed March or April as the possible time for the visit and Hasina expressed interest in travelling to Japan in April at the meeting at the Ganabhaban on Wednesday, according to Hasina’s speech writer Md Nazrul Islam.

    The prime minister had been scheduled to fly to Japan in November, but the visit was postponed at the last minute.

    Nazrul said Ambassador Kiminori assured Hasina of steps to take the bilateral relations to a new height and give it a strategic dimension.

    Kiminori also said Japan would raise the Rohingya refugee issue with Myanmar and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He noted that the Japan International Cooperation Agency and Japanese NGOs were also working for the Rohingya.

    Hasina thanked Japan for helping Bangladesh build its first metro rail in Dhaka. She hoped Japan would continue assistance in setting up more metro rail lines.

    She urged Japan to increase investment in Bangladesh, particularly in the Sabrang Special Economic Zone. She called for Japanese help for the management of the coast along the economic zone.

    The prime minister expressed “gratitude” to Japan for building the third terminal of Dhaka airport.

    Hasina referred to the geographical advantage of investment in Bangladesh and pointed out that Japan will be able to export products from Bangladesh to other Asian countries easily.

