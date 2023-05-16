Two friends found dead hanged from same rope in Gazipur

Police have found the bodies of two men, who were reportedly friends, hanged from a rope in Gazipur's Kaliakair Upazila.

Police believe they committed suicide together.

The bodies were hanged from a tree near the Jennys Shoe Ltd factory at Mouchak Ice Market and were recovered at 9:30 am on Tuesday, said Shahidul Islam, chief of Mouchak Police Outpost.

The dead were Mohammad Riyad, 23, and Md Adil Shah, aka Jashim Monir, 23. They were natives of Islampur in Jamalpur.