    বাংলা

    Two friends found dead hanged from same rope in Gazipur

    Both of them worked at the Jennys Shoe Ltd factory in Mouchak Ice Market

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 May 2023, 09:05 AM
    Updated : 16 May 2023, 09:05 AM

    Police have found the bodies of two men, who were reportedly friends, hanged from a rope in Gazipur's Kaliakair Upazila.

    Police believe they committed suicide together.

    The bodies were hanged from a tree near the Jennys Shoe Ltd factory at Mouchak Ice Market and were recovered at 9:30 am on Tuesday, said Shahidul Islam, chief of Mouchak Police Outpost.

    The dead were Mohammad Riyad, 23, and Md Adil Shah, aka Jashim Monir, 23. They were natives of Islampur in Jamalpur.

    Both of them worked at the shoe company in south Mouchak Ice Market, according to colleagues and locals, who mentioned that they were good friends and always hung out together.

    Locals found the bodies fastened with a single rope at around 6 am on Tuesday and called the police, said OC Shahidul Islam.

    “Legal steps are being taken over the incident. Initially, it seems they committed suicide but we’re working to uncover the actual reason.”

    The bodies were sent to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Armed gang robs homebound microbus passengers stuck in Gazipur traffic before Eid
    Armed gang robs passengers stuck in Gazipur traffic
    The muggers loot money, mobiles and gold ornaments from the passengers
    HC scraps Zahangir’s plea to revive candidacy for Gazipur mayoral polls
    HC scraps Zahangir’s plea in Gazipur mayoral race
    The court scrapped the former Gazipur mayor's petition to contest the upcoming city corporation election
    16 burnt in gas line blast at Gazipur garment factory
    16 burnt in gas line blast in Gazipur
    The explosion occurred at the Cotton Club and Cotton Clout BD Ltd in Gazipur's Kashimpur
    Six sentenced to death, four jailed over rape of college student in Natore
    6 to die for college student’s rape in Natore
    Four others are sentenced to life in prison over the rape of an eleventh grader after abduction

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury