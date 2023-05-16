Two friends found dead hanged from same rope in Gazipur

Police have found the bodies of two men, who were reportedly friends, hanged from a rope in Gazipur's Kaliakair Upazila.
Police believe they committed suicide together.
The bodies were hanged from a tree near the Jennys Shoe Ltd factory at Mouchak Ice Market and were recovered at 9:30 am on Tuesday, said Shahidul Islam, chief of Mouchak Police Outpost.
The dead were Mohammad Riyad, 23, and Md Adil Shah, aka Jashim Monir, 23. They were natives of Islampur in Jamalpur.
Both of them worked at the shoe company in south Mouchak Ice Market, according to colleagues and locals, who mentioned that they were good friends and always hung out together.
Locals found the bodies fastened with a single rope at around 6 am on Tuesday and called the police, said OC Shahidul Islam.
“Legal steps are being taken over the incident. Initially, it seems they committed suicide but we’re working to uncover the actual reason.”
The bodies were sent to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, he said.