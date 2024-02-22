    বাংলা

    Trader hacked to death in Rajbari

    The victim's body was found at a marketplace shortly after leaving a prayer congregation at a mosque

    Police have recovered the body of a trader, presumed murdered, from a local marketplace in Rajbari’s Kalukhali Upazila. Authorities believe he was stabbed to death.

    The incident occurred at Ratandia Union's Rupsa market around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, according to Rajbari's Superintendent of Police GM Abul Kalam Azad.

    The dead man has been identified as Sharif Khan, a resident of Dhanbaria village in Ratandia.

    Sharif attended a prayer congregation at a local mosque and left around 11 pm.

    His body was found at the market half an hour later, according to Siqqique Mia, a local resident.

    Informed of the matter, police retrieved Sharif's body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy. Police are looking into the circumstances of his death, Azad said.

