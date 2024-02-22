Trader hacked to death in Rajbari

Police have recovered the body of a trader, presumed murdered, from a local marketplace in Rajbari’s Kalukhali Upazila. Authorities believe he was stabbed to death.

The incident occurred at Ratandia Union's Rupsa market around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, according to Rajbari's Superintendent of Police GM Abul Kalam Azad.

The dead man has been identified as Sharif Khan, a resident of Dhanbaria village in Ratandia.