Policeman stabbed to death in Dhaka after Eid vacation

A police constable has been stabbed to death in Dhaka's Farmgate on his return to work after the Eid-ul-Azha vacation.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Md Moniruzzaman. The Sherpur-native had been serving in the Tejgaon Traffic Division.

Moniruzzaman returned to the capital on Saturday and was heading to the Tejgaon Railway Station Traffic Office when he was fatally wounded in a knife attack, according to Assistant Commissioner HM Azimul Haque of the DMP's Tejgaon Division.