    Policeman stabbed to death in Dhaka after Eid vacation

    The constable was heading to his workplace when he was attacked in the Farmgate area

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 July 2023, 07:22 AM
    Updated : 1 July 2023, 07:22 AM

    A police constable has been stabbed to death in Dhaka's Farmgate on his return to work after the Eid-ul-Azha vacation.

    The victim was identified as 40-year-old Md Moniruzzaman. The Sherpur-native had been serving in the Tejgaon Traffic Division.

    Moniruzzaman returned to the capital on Saturday and was heading to the Tejgaon Railway Station Traffic Office when he was fatally wounded in a knife attack, according to Assistant Commissioner HM Azimul Haque of the DMP's Tejgaon Division.

    The constable, who was in plain clothes at the time, fell on the road as passersby rushed to his aid. Upon receiving a 999 call, police rescued Moniruzzaman and took him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

    Police are working to identify the killers and uncover the motive behind the attack, said Azimul.

    Moniruzzaman's body has been sent to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital's morgue for an autopsy.

