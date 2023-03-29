Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams detained from home

Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams has been led away from his home in Savar by people who identified themselves as members of the Criminal Investigation Department.

Savar Police Station chief Deepak Chandra Saha said he had ‘heard’ similar reports, but Md Imam Hasan, DIG of Dhaka Division CID, said, “Nothing of the sort has happened.”

Shams was the reporter who wrote the Mar 26 Prothom Alo piece that recently stirred controversy. He is also the younger brother of Rabiul Islam, the assistant commissioner of police who lost his life in the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery attack.

Prothom Alo Executive Editor Sajjad Sharif confirmed the development on Wednesday morning. “We are taking the necessary action to address this," he said.

Shams lived in a house in the Ambagan area next to Jahangirnagar University. The Savar correspondent of a news outlet was a witness to the incident.