Bangladesh to purchase sugar at Tk 83 per kg from a US supplier

The government has brought sugar at a price, which is at least Tk 60 less than the current retail rate, through an open tender.

A cabinet committee approved a procurement proposal to buy 12,500 tonnes of refined sugar worth over Tk 662.7 million from US-based supplier Accentuate Technology Inc for the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh on Wednesday.

“The sugar will cost Tk 82.85 per kg. Bangladesh had previously bought sugar at Tk 82.94 per kg from Turkey,” said Syed Mahbub Khan, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division.