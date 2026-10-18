Eight officials reshuffled in secretary-level changes, one made OSD

The government has reshuffled nine officials at secretary and equivalent levels across ministries and government bodies, promoting one official, appointing two acting secretaries and transferring six others.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued separate notifications on Sunday detailing the changes.

Under the orders, Ayesha Akther, an additional secretary at the Ministry of Commerce, has been promoted to secretary and posted to the Ministry of Textiles and Jute.

Md Abul Hasanath Humayun Kabir, an additional secretary at the Department of Land Records and Surveys, has been appointed acting secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

Md Mahfuzul Alam Khan, an additional secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has been made acting secretary of the ministry.

The reshuffle also transfers Secretary Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury from the Ministry of Textiles and Jute to the Ministry of Commerce, while Commerce Secretary Md Ataur Rahman Khan has been posted to the Ministry of Shipping.

Shipping Secretary Md Zakaria has been appointed chairman of the National River Conservation Commission, with the rank of secretary.

Secretary Md Ashraful Islam has been posted as rector of the National Academy for Development Administration, retaining the rank of secretary. He previously served at the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

Bilquis Jahan Rimi, secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division, has been transferred to the Planning Commission.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Secretary Md Mahbub-Ul-Alam has been attached to the Ministry of Public Administration and placed on officer on special duty (OSD) status.