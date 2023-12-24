285 vehicles set ablaze amid BNP blockades and hartals: fire service

The fire service has reported 263 vehicles have been set ablaze so far across the country amid growing tensions prior to the Jan 7 elections
As many as 285 arson incidents involving vehicles have been reported across the country since the BNP began a series of transport blockades and hartals after Oct 28.
The reports were tallied from Oct 28 to 6 am on Sunday, according to the fire service.
The count included 180 buses, 45 trucks, 23 covered vans, eight motorcycles and 29 other vehicles.
Fifteen structures were also set ablaze over the same period.
Four buses, including three in Dhaka city, were set ablaze in the 12 hours to 6 am on Sunday.
The BNP has staged several rounds of blockades and hartals since Oct 28, when their rally in Dhaka was marred by clashes with police. The party has continued their protests calling for a boycott of the Jan 7 election.