    285 vehicles set ablaze amid BNP blockades and hartals: fire service

    The torching of vehicles and structures has been ongoing since violent clashes broke out between police and the BNP

    Published : 24 Dec 2023, 10:54 AM
    Published : 24 Dec 2023, 10:54 AM
    Updated : 24 Dec 2023, 10:54 AM

    As many as 285 arson incidents involving vehicles have been reported across the country since the BNP began a series of transport blockades and hartals after Oct 28.

    The reports were tallied from Oct 28 to 6 am on Sunday, according to the fire service.

    The count included 180 buses, 45 trucks, 23 covered vans, eight motorcycles and 29 other vehicles.

    Fifteen structures were also set ablaze over the same period.

    Four buses, including three in Dhaka city, were set ablaze in the 12 hours to 6 am on Sunday.

    The BNP has staged several rounds of blockades and hartals since Oct 28, when their rally in Dhaka was marred by clashes with police. The party has continued their protests calling for a boycott of the Jan 7 election.

