    At least 5 die in pile-up of ambulance, pickup and autorickshaw in Rangpur

    The accident occurs in the Nengtichhera bridge area of Taraganj

    Rangpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Dec 2022, 02:38 PM
    Updated : 19 Dec 2022, 02:38 PM

    At least five people have died in a pile-up of an ambulance, a pickup and an autorickshaw at Taraganj in Rangpur.

    The accident occurred in the Nengtichhera bridge area around 6:30 pm on Monday, said Anis Mia, an official at the local Fire Service and Civil Defence station.

    He said four victims died at the scene and three were injured. One of the injured died on the way to hospital.

