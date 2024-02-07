    বাংলা

    Another 63 Myanmar border guards flee into Bangladesh despite fighting lull

    As many as 327 people, mostly security personnel, have fled into Bangladesh to escape the conflict between the Myanmar military and rebels

    Cox's Bazar Correspondent
    Published : 7 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM

    Another 63 members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police have crossed into Bangladesh seeking refuge amid an ongoing conflict between military forces and armed insurgents.

    The new arrivals entered Bangladesh through the Ulubonia border point in Teknaf Upazila around 12 pm on Wednesday, according to Noor Ahmad Anwari, the chairman of the local administration. They were given refuge upon surrendering their weapons to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel.

    So far, a total of 327 people from Myanmar, mostly security personnel, have fled across the border in the space of four days, according to Shariful Islam, a spokesman for the BGB.

    Panic has gripped the Tumbru border area in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari Upazila over the past week, with gunshots regularly ringing out from the Myanmar side.

    Gunfire and mortar shells also reached Bangladeshi territory in the past few days, hitting homes, and killing two people, including a woman.

    Despite intermittent gunfire, the fighting on the other side has been less intense between midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday noon compared to previous days, according to Gafur Uddin Chowdhury, chairman of Palongkhali Union Council.

