Another 63 Myanmar border guards flee into Bangladesh despite fighting lull

Another 63 members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police have crossed into Bangladesh seeking refuge amid an ongoing conflict between military forces and armed insurgents.

The new arrivals entered Bangladesh through the Ulubonia border point in Teknaf Upazila around 12 pm on Wednesday, according to Noor Ahmad Anwari, the chairman of the local administration. They were given refuge upon surrendering their weapons to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel.

So far, a total of 327 people from Myanmar, mostly security personnel, have fled across the border in the space of four days, according to Shariful Islam, a spokesman for the BGB.