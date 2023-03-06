Supply shortage and high demand heat the fire extinguishing market

After witnessing the havoc wreaked by a massive fire at a residential building in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Feb 19, Wahidul Hasan decided to place one fire extinguisher on each floor of his four-storey building in Narinda,.

But after checking out the prices in the Nawabpur area, the home fire extinguishing and detecting equipment and products market, he decided to purchase three extinguishers instead of four.

“I was under the impression that each extinguisher would cost around Tk 1,200, but I couldn’t find any extinguisher close to that price range. I have a limited budget; hence I am buying three for now,” he said.

The sales of fire extinguishing and detecting products geared up as buyers from all sectors -- readymade garment factories, hospitals, educational institutions, government and non-governmental offices and owners of residential buildings – crowded the market after some major fire incidents in recent months.