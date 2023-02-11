Colleges have more open spots than admission seekers, says Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni says the number of available spots at undergraduate institutions across Bangladesh is more than that of pupils who passed the higher secondary exams this year.
Apart from the spots at medical colleges, engineering institutions, and general and specialised universities, there is an abundance of seats available at colleges under the National University's purview, according to her.
"We have at least 2,257 colleges across the country where students can find spots to pursue higher studies," she said during the inaugural ceremony of a literature festival in Chandpur on Saturday.
"Bangladesh also has a healthy number of vocational institutions."
Addressing the event as its chief guest, Dipu Moni, also a joint general secretary of the ruling Awami League, came down hard on the BNP, accusing the party of instigating anarchy in the country.
"People with Bangabandhu's ideals in their heart oppose the BNP's subversive actions by holding peace rallies even at the grassroots level under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Those who are violating peace must be identified and resisted."