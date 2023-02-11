    বাংলা

    Colleges have more open spots than admission seekers, says Dipu Moni

    The education minister says there is an abundance of seats available at colleges under the National University's purview

    Chandpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Feb 2023, 10:47 AM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2023, 10:47 AM

    Education Minister Dipu Moni says the number of available spots at undergraduate institutions across Bangladesh is more than that of pupils who passed the higher secondary exams this year.

    Apart from the spots at medical colleges, engineering institutions, and general and specialised universities, there is an abundance of seats available at colleges under the National University's purview, according to her.

    "We have at least 2,257 colleges across the country where students can find spots to pursue higher studies," she said during the inaugural ceremony of a literature festival in Chandpur on Saturday.

    "Bangladesh also has a healthy number of vocational institutions."

    Addressing the event as its chief guest, Dipu Moni, also a joint general secretary of the ruling Awami League, came down hard on the BNP, accusing the party of instigating anarchy in the country.

    "People with Bangabandhu's ideals in their heart oppose the BNP's subversive actions by holding peace rallies even at the grassroots level under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Those who are violating peace must be identified and resisted."

    RELATED STORIES
    'Admit failure and step aside': Family frustrated as RAB's decade-long probe into Sagar-Runi killings trudges on
    Lack of headway in Sagar-Runi murder probe frustrates family
    Despite the family's misgivings, the RAB says it is attaching 'utmost importance' to the investigation
    Father of slain BUET student Sony dies of cancer
    Father of slain BUET student Sony dies
    Sabikunnahar Sony died in a shootout between two factions of the Chhatra Dal fighting over tender in 2002
    Bangladeshi rescuers pull out girl from Turkey quake rubble, recover three bodies
    Bangladeshi rescuers pull out girl from Turkey quake rubble
    Bangladesh has sent a team of 61 rescuers and medical experts to support the humanitarian efforts in quake-hit Turkey
    US Secretary of State Blinken’s advisor Chollet to visit Bangladesh
    Blinken’s advisor Chollet due in Dhaka
    He will hold discussions with special focus on the Rohingya crisis, the foreign ministry says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher