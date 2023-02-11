Colleges have more open spots than admission seekers, says Dipu Moni

"We have at least 2,257 colleges across the country where students can find spots to pursue higher studies," she said during the inaugural ceremony of a literature festival in Chandpur on Saturday.

"Bangladesh also has a healthy number of vocational institutions."

Addressing the event as its chief guest, Dipu Moni, also a joint general secretary of the ruling Awami League, came down hard on the BNP, accusing the party of instigating anarchy in the country.

"People with Bangabandhu's ideals in their heart oppose the BNP's subversive actions by holding peace rallies even at the grassroots level under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Those who are violating peace must be identified and resisted."