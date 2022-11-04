Bangladesh amends colonial law that allowed questioning of rape victim’s character, sexual behaviour

Parliament has passed an amendment to the Evidence Act 1872 to remove the capacity of the defence in a rape case to question the alleged victim’s character or past sexual behaviour.

A provision has also been included in the colonial era law to allow digital information as evidence in trial.

Women's rights activists have long been demanding the amendment be made because, they said, the section of the law not only threatened to bring social ignominy to the alleged victims, but also allowed the defence to call into question the victims’ statements to hinder justice.