Azhar Zafar Shah, ex-DU teacher beaten by mob after fatal car accident, dies

Azhar Zafar Shah, the former Dhaka University teacher who was beaten by a mob after a fatal car accident on the campus six weeks ago, has died in prison custody.
The prison authorities brought him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on Friday afternoon, but the doctors declared him dead, said Inspector Bachchu Mia at the hospital’s police outpost.
Rubina Aktar, a 40-year old woman who was on her way to her brother’s home on her brother-in-law’s motorcycle, was hit by a car and got stuck under it.
Azhar, who was behind the wheel, did not stop as shocked pedestrians and motorcyclists shouted in failed attempts to stop him.
He was stopped at Nilkhet intersection and an angry mob beat him up. Rubina was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.
Azhar was also admitted to the hospital with critical injuries. He was arrested in a case started by Rubina’s brother under the Road Transport Act.
Sheikh Sujaur Rahman, an additional inspector general of prisons, said the 59-year old also took treatment for heart disease at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in prison custody.
He was later being treated in the jail’s hospital and rushed to DMCH on Friday as he felt unwell.