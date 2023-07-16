Man hacked to death in Sirajganj's Belkuchi

A man has been stabbed to death in Sirajganj’s Belkuchi.



The incident took place near the Belkuchi Upazila Health Complex around 8 pm on Saturday, local police station chief Khairul Bashar said.



Rubel Hossain, 35, would usually spend his evenings sitting by a pond near the Upazila Health Complex. He was also there on Saturday night when a group of assailants fatally stabbed him.