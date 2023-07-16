Man hacked to death in Sirajganj's Belkuchi

They were riding pillion on a motorcycle when the vehicle was struck by a truck on the Dhaka-Bogura highway
A man has been stabbed to death in Sirajganj’s Belkuchi.
The incident took place near the Belkuchi Upazila Health Complex around 8 pm on Saturday, local police station chief Khairul Bashar said.
Rubel Hossain, 35, would usually spend his evenings sitting by a pond near the Upazila Health Complex. He was also there on Saturday night when a group of assailants fatally stabbed him.
Locals subsequently rushed Rubel to the Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College and Hospital in Enayetpur, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Khairul said Rubel’s body will undergo an autopsy, adding that an investigation into the incident is already underway.