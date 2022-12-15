    বাংলা

    Hasina set to address nation ahead of Victory Day

    Bangladesh celebrates the 51st anniversary of its victory in the Liberation War on Dec 16

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 15 Dec 2022, 06:22 AM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2022, 06:22 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation on the eve of Victory Day.

    Her speech will be televised at 7:30 pm on Thursday, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

    After a nine-month long armed struggle for independence, Bangladesh emerged on the world map as a new nation with victory in the Liberation War on Dec 16, 1971.

    The country is going to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the victory on Friday. President Abdul Hamid and Hasina will mark the occassion by laying wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar early in the morning.

    They will also attend a military parade at the National Parade Square in Tejgaon at 10:30 am.

    RELATED STORIES
    Couple among three dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Gaibandha
    Three dead in Gaibandha road crash
    Two others were injured in the collision between a bus and an autorickshaw in Palashbari
    Family and friends doubt police claim BUET student Fardin died by suicide
    Family, friends unconvinced Fardin died by suicide
    Police said he jumped to his death from the Sultana Kamal Bridge in Demra
    Fardin Noor Parash
    Fardin died by suicide: RAB, police
    The Detective Branch says the student was frustrated due to bad results, lack of money to join international debate competition
    Fire guts two oil tankers at Dhaka airport
    Fire guts two oil tankers at Dhaka airport
    Emergency workers put out the flames in less than an hour, but the cause of the fire was not clear

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher