Hasina set to address nation ahead of Victory Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation on the eve of Victory Day.

Her speech will be televised at 7:30 pm on Thursday, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

After a nine-month long armed struggle for independence, Bangladesh emerged on the world map as a new nation with victory in the Liberation War on Dec 16, 1971.

The country is going to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the victory on Friday. President Abdul Hamid and Hasina will mark the occassion by laying wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar early in the morning.

They will also attend a military parade at the National Parade Square in Tejgaon at 10:30 am.