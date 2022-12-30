Japanese mother Nakano Eriko accused of trying to flee Bangladesh with daughters

Japanese national Nakano Eriko, who is in a legal battle with her Bangladeshi ex-husband over the custody of their two daughters, has been charged with trying to escape with the children.
Imran Sharif, the father of the two children, pressed the charges at Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, said Jahangir Hossain, a bench clerk on Thursday.
The court recorded the plaintiff's statement and directed the Police Bureau of Investigation to submit a report after investigating the case.
Earlier on Dec 23, police barred Nakano at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport as she tried to leave Bangladesh for Japan with her daughters in defiance of the court's order.
Imran, an American citizen of Bangladeshi descent, married Nakano in 2008. The couple had three children.
Three days after Nakano filed for a divorce in January 2021, Imran picked up his two eldest daughters on their way home from school and flew with them to Bangladesh. The three have been living here since.
Nakano came to Bangladesh from Japan in July to try and regain custody of her children. The legal battle has stretched on for months.
On Nov 21, the High Court decided that Imran would have custody of the two children. He was, however, required to allow their mother to meet with them in private.
Nakano then challenged the decision at the Supreme Court which turned them over to their mother as Imran failed to follow instructions from the Appellate Division.