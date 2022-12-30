Japanese mother Nakano Eriko accused of trying to flee Bangladesh with daughters

Three days after Nakano filed for a divorce in January 2021, Imran picked up his two eldest daughters on their way home from school and flew with them to Bangladesh. The three have been living here since.

Nakano came to Bangladesh from Japan in July to try and regain custody of her children. The legal battle has stretched on for months.

On Nov 21, the High Court decided that Imran would have custody of the two children. He was, however, required to allow their mother to meet with them in private.

Nakano then challenged the decision at the Supreme Court which turned them over to their mother as Imran failed to follow instructions from the Appellate Division.