RAB arrests another convict in murder of Biswajit Das after 10 years

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a fugitive convict over the murder of tailor Biswajit Das, a decade after he was sentenced to life in prison.

Younus Ali, 36, one of the 13 people jailed for life in the case, was apprehended in Narayanganj early on Monday, the RAB said.

On Dec 9, 2012, Biswajit was hacked to death in broad daylight by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists of Jagannath University near Bahadur Shah Park during a strike called by the BNP-led 18-party alliance.