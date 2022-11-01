    বাংলা

    RAB arrests another convict in murder of Biswajit Das after 10 years

    Younus Ali, who was sentenced to life imprisonment over the 2012 murder, was arrested in Narayanganj

    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 05:16 AM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 05:16 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a fugitive convict over the murder of tailor Biswajit Das, a decade after he was sentenced to life in prison.

    Younus Ali, 36, one of the 13 people jailed for life in the case, was apprehended in Narayanganj early on Monday, the RAB said.

    On Dec 9, 2012, Biswajit was hacked to death in broad daylight by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists of Jagannath University near Bahadur Shah Park during a strike called by the BNP-led 18-party alliance.

    A case was subsequently filed with Sutrapur Police Station over his murder. Police later indicted 21 suspects in the case.

    Following a trial, Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal sentenced eight people to death and 13 others to life imprisonment on Dec 18, 2013. Later in 2017, the High Court upheld the trial court’s verdict.

