Tearful farewell to Zafrullah Chowdhury at Gonoshasthaya Kendra

People from all walks of life have thronged Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar to bid a final tearful farewell to Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, the founder of the award-winning health centre known for its record of serving the poor.
Ignoring the scorching heat on Friday, hundreds of people paid their last respects to Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, placing a flower on his coffin and observing silence for a send-off.
His family members along with employees of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, university students and teachers and people from nearby areas all gathered to reminisce their love for him.
Miraz Ahmed Shithil, a student of Gono University, said: “We lost our guardian. A person like him will never emerge again. We are all grief-stricken by his death and will never be able to forget the sadness.”
Zafrullah’s body was brought to Savar on Thursday evening for burial in the shadow of trees beside the Suchana Bhaban at Gonoshasthaya Kendra after funeral prayers after Jummah.
Zafrullah died on Tuesday at the age of 82 after suffering from kidney complications for a long time. Infected with COVID-19 in 2020, he developed liver problems. Doctors said he had also been suffering from malnutrition and septicaemia, or blood poisoning by bacteria.
Zafrullah recovered from COVID-19 after he had taken convalescent plasma therapy and kidney dialysis at home but later moved to the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital for more dialysis and oxygen support.
He was hospitalised again on Apr 3 after his health declined. A medical panel of specialists was formed to oversee his treatment on Sunday. He was put on life support on Monday after his health deteriorated further.