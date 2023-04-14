Tearful farewell to Zafrullah Chowdhury at Gonoshasthaya Kendra

People from all walks of life have thronged Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar to bid a final tearful farewell to Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, the founder of the award-winning health centre known for its record of serving the poor.

Ignoring the scorching heat on Friday, hundreds of people paid their last respects to Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, placing a flower on his coffin and observing silence for a send-off.