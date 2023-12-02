    বাংলা

    ‘Revoke licence’ for brandishing gun in Minister Dastagir’s procession

    Narayanganj DC writes to Narail district magistrate as the weapon was licensed there

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Dec 2023, 07:01 PM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2023, 07:01 PM

    The district administration has recommended revoking the licence of a firearm brandished by a man during a procession of Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi’s procession in Narayanganj.

    Narayanganj District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Mohammod Mahmudul Hoque said he sent the recommendation letter to Narail district magistrate on Friday because the gun was licensed there.

    Dastagir, who is the president of Rupganj Upazila Awami League and the ruling party’s candidate for the Narayanganj-1 seat in the Jan 7 parliamentary polls, led a procession of hundreds of his supporters to submit his nomination paper on Wednesday.

    Witnesses said Golam Rasul Koli, general secretary of the party’s Kanchon Municipality unit, led a part of the procession brought out from the Murapara area.

    One of the people at the front of that part of the procession had a shotgun hanging from his shoulder.

    Koli identified the person with the gun as his personal bodyguard Md Ashikuzzaman. He claimed Zaman has a licence for the firearm.

    According to the gun law in Bangladesh, a person can carry a licensed firearm for self-defence, but they are prohibited from showing it in such a way that can frighten or irritate others.

    Following the incident, the election investigation committee handed Dastagir a show-cause notice over “gathering people, including an armed person, to submit nomination papers before the start of the official campaign in a breach of electoral code”.

    A representative of Dastagir appeared in the court of Narayanganj-1 seat’s president of election investigation committee Senior Assistant Judge Sheikh Anisuzzaman on Friday to file an explanation in writing, said the court’s bench clerk Ibn Saud.

    The content of the written explanation was not revealed. Dastagir did not take phone calls for comments on the matter.

    Golam Mostafa Rasel, superintendent of police in the district, said they seized the firearm immediately after the incident. “We will write to the district magistrate for the cancellation of the licence,” he said.

    “Ashikuzzaman lacked the minimum knowledge relating to the terms of using the weapon. As a result, the local administration and others related to conducting the election faced a disconcerting situation due to his unlawful behaviour regarding the use of the weapon in breach of electoral laws,” he said in a letter recommending the cancellation of the gun’s licence.

