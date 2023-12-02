‘Revoke licence’ for brandishing gun in Minister Dastagir’s procession

The district administration has recommended revoking the licence of a firearm brandished by a man during a procession of Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi’s procession in Narayanganj.

Narayanganj District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Mohammod Mahmudul Hoque said he sent the recommendation letter to Narail district magistrate on Friday because the gun was licensed there.

Dastagir, who is the president of Rupganj Upazila Awami League and the ruling party’s candidate for the Narayanganj-1 seat in the Jan 7 parliamentary polls, led a procession of hundreds of his supporters to submit his nomination paper on Wednesday.

Witnesses said Golam Rasul Koli, general secretary of the party’s Kanchon Municipality unit, led a part of the procession brought out from the Murapara area.

One of the people at the front of that part of the procession had a shotgun hanging from his shoulder.