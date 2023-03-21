Man dies as truck cylinder explodes at CNG filling station

A man has died and another has been injured after a truck’s gas cylinder exploded while it was refuelling at a CNG station in Dhaka’s Mugda.

The incident occurred at 5 am on Tuesday at the Best Eastern CNG Filling Station, said Jamal Uddin Mir, chief of Mugda Police Station.

“The gas cylinder suddenly exploded as it was being filled,” he said. “The back portion of the truck was blown off and the pump was seriously damaged too.”

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Saddam Hossain, an assistant to the truck’s driver. The man who was injured also worked on the truck, but he has yet to be identified.

The truck had stopped to get gas at the station after delivering a load of bricks to Bashundhara, police official Mir said.