Two Bandarban bridge workers abducted by separatist group return

The tribal separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front, known as the Bawm Party, abducted four construction workers and two of them have returned, police have said.
The four workers were missing since Friday morning and two of them returned on Saturday morning, said Md Alamgir Hossain, chief of Ruma Police Station.
“We’ve heard that the KNF is involved with the abduction. But no one has yet arrived with a complaint over the kidnapping.”
On Mar 17, three people, including a retired member of the Bangladesh Army, were abducted allegedly by the separatists. The victims, who were involved in a road construction project, returned later.
In the latest incident, nine workers were working on the construction of a bridge in the Boga Lake area. Early on Friday morning, four of them woke up and travelled some distance to join work, police said, citing accounts from the workers.
The workers -- Md Awal, Idris, Ripon Barua and Md Jashim -- were then held at gunpoint and taken to an isolated area.
Ripon and Jashim revealed what happened after returning on Saturday. They said Awal and Idris were still being held captive.
Ruma Upazila Chief Executive Md Alamgir Hossain could not be reached for comment.