Two Bandarban bridge workers abducted by separatist group return

The tribal separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front, known as the Bawm Party, abducted four construction workers and two of them have returned, police have said.

The four workers were missing since Friday morning and two of them returned on Saturday morning, said Md Alamgir Hossain, chief of Ruma Police Station.

“We’ve heard that the KNF is involved with the abduction. But no one has yet arrived with a complaint over the kidnapping.”