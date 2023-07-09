Postgraduate doctors of BSMMU go on 'hunger strike' for better pay

Physicians attending postgraduate residency programmes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have launched a 'hunger strike' to press home their demands for a higher monthly allowance, timely payments, and clearance of dues.

The trainee doctors began occupying the Central Shaheed Minar premises at 10 am on Sunday. They plan to continue their demonstration until 5 pm.

Earlier on Saturday, postgraduate physicians affiliated with the BSMMU and the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS), who are not on the government payroll and are considered private trainee doctors, began observing an indefinite work stoppage.

They are calling for their monthly allowance to be increased to Tk 50,000 from Tk 20,000 and have vowed not to waver on their stance until the demands are met.