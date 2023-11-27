    বাংলা

    Expatriate Bangladeshi worker dies in Abu Dhabi boat crash, two others hurt

    The victim, Mokter Hossain, shared a photograph with a fish on social media shortly before his death

    Jahangir Kabir BappiAbu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Correspondent
    Published : 27 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM

    A boat crash has left an expatriate Bangladeshi worker dead and two others injured in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

    The victim has been identified as Mokter Hossain, 35. The injured are Jobaidul Karim Jubayer, 45, and Nobi Hossain, 40, both natives of Chattogram.

    The boat capsized in the Arabian Gulf next to ICAD 3 of Abu Dhabi’s industrial city of Mussafah on Sunday, said the victim’s brother Iqbal Hossain.

    Jubayer went fishing along with his friends Mokter and Nobi, boarding a boat that day. They shared a post with grilled fish on social media after reaching the island. They contacted the emergency service after a glitch hit the boat’s engine on their way back home.

    Mokter, who did not know how to swim, drowned after the boat overturned following a crash into a pillar of a bridge during the rescue work. The two others swam ashore and emergency workers recovered Mokter’s body afterwards, Hossain said.

    The victim, Mokter, had been living in the city for over 15 years and his wife emigrated there four years ago.

    The injured, Jubayer and Nobi, are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Khalifa Hospital.

    Hazra Sabbir Hossain, the labour counsellor at the Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi, vowed legal and moral support to the victims’ families.

