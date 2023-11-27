Expatriate Bangladeshi worker dies in Abu Dhabi boat crash, two others hurt

A boat crash has left an expatriate Bangladeshi worker dead and two others injured in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The victim has been identified as Mokter Hossain, 35. The injured are Jobaidul Karim Jubayer, 45, and Nobi Hossain, 40, both natives of Chattogram.

The boat capsized in the Arabian Gulf next to ICAD 3 of Abu Dhabi’s industrial city of Mussafah on Sunday, said the victim’s brother Iqbal Hossain.

Jubayer went fishing along with his friends Mokter and Nobi, boarding a boat that day. They shared a post with grilled fish on social media after reaching the island. They contacted the emergency service after a glitch hit the boat’s engine on their way back home.