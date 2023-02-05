Police arrest 5 over gang-rape of Jashore woman who came to Dhaka

Shafiqul was the ‘ringleader’ of the gang-rape, police said, adding the woman had hired his rickshaw. Other arrestees were fast food shop staff and a truck driver.

They are working to arrest two more in the gang-rape case, said Azimul Haque.

The incident occurred on Jan 25 but came to light on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner AHM Azimul Haque shared the details in a press briefing on Sunday.

All five arrestees went into hiding after they realised police were working to arrest them, the officer said.

“We collected the CCTV footage and took information from locals before we arrested them in different locations. They confessed that they were involved in the gang-rape.”

The woman was visiting Dhaka from Jashore to see her children, currently in their father’s custody near the Bosila area. She moved to Jashore four months ago after separating from her husband, a mason.

After failing to locate the new place her ex-husband rented with their children the night before, the woman took a rickshaw from Mohammadpur to Gabtoli to catch a Jashore-bound coach when the rickshaw driver and two of his cohorts abducted her, according to a case statement filed on Jan 26.