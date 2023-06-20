Measures coming 'soon' to amend digital security law, law minister says

The Digital Security Act was not made to curb the free press or freedom of expression, and measures will be taken “soon” to amend the controversial law, Anisul Huq has said.
“The government has taken some steps so that the Digital Security Act is not abused,” the law minister said in parliament during a question-answer session on Monday
“The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has given a technical note on the Digital Security Act. Its review has almost finished. Necessary steps to amend the Digital Security Act will be taken soon.”
Parliament gave the green light to the Digital Security Act in September 2018 amidst objections from journalists, lawyers, intellectuals and global human rights agencies.
After a meeting with former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet in August 2022, Anisul said they had discussed the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail custody. He died in February 2021 after his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act.
The death in custody of a government employee and the arrest of the Prothom Alo journalist have thrown the Digital Security Act into fresh controversy.
Human rights advocates have long criticised the law for its use in “silencing dissent and free speech”.
In a statement demanding immediate suspension of the law and its revision earlier this year, Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said his office provided “detailed technical comments to assist with such a revision”.
“I am concerned that the Digital Security Act is being used across Bangladesh to arrest, harass and intimidate journalists and human rights defenders, and to muzzle critical voices online.”
Anisul had several times said the law may be amended, but not abolished.