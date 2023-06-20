Measures coming 'soon' to amend digital security law, law minister says

The Digital Security Act was not made to curb the free press or freedom of expression, and measures will be taken “soon” to amend the controversial law, Anisul Huq has said.

“The government has taken some steps so that the Digital Security Act is not abused,” the law minister said in parliament during a question-answer session on Monday

“The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has given a technical note on the Digital Security Act. Its review has almost finished. Necessary steps to amend the Digital Security Act will be taken soon.”

Parliament gave the green light to the Digital Security Act in September 2018 amidst objections from journalists, lawyers, intellectuals and global human rights agencies.