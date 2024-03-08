Hasina honours five women with ‘Best Joyeeta Award’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has conferred the “Best Joyeeta Award-2023” to five women in recognition of their achievements in different fields at the national level by overcoming difficulties and challenges.

She presented the awards during an event marking International Women's Day at Dhaka’s Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Friday, state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reports.

The awardees are Anar Koli (economics), Kallyani Minji (education and employment), Komoli Robi Dash (successful mother), Jahanara Begum (repression prevention), and Pakhi Dutta Hijra (social development).

With State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain (Rimi) in the chair, Secretary of the Ministry Nazma Mobarek delivered the welcome address. On behalf of the Joyeeta awardees, Minji expressed her feelings upon receiving the award.

Each of the awardees received a cheque of TK 100,000, crest, sash, and certificate.

At the outset, a documentary on women and the activities of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs was screened.