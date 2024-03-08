    বাংলা

    Hasina honours five women with ‘Best Joyeeta Award’

    She presents the awards during an event marking International Women’s Day

    News Desk
    Published : 8 March 2024, 07:36 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2024, 07:36 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has conferred the “Best Joyeeta Award-2023” to five women in recognition of their achievements in different fields at the national level by overcoming difficulties and challenges.

    She presented the awards during an event marking International Women's Day at Dhaka’s Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Friday, state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reports.

    The awardees are Anar Koli (economics), Kallyani Minji (education and employment), Komoli Robi Dash (successful mother), Jahanara Begum (repression prevention), and Pakhi Dutta Hijra (social development).

    With State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain (Rimi) in the chair, Secretary of the Ministry Nazma Mobarek delivered the welcome address. On behalf of the Joyeeta awardees, Minji expressed her feelings upon receiving the award.

    Each of the awardees received a cheque of TK 100,000, crest, sash, and certificate.

    At the outset, a documentary on women and the activities of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs was screened.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina calls on administrators to crack down on hoarding
    PM calls for vigilance against hoarding
    She urges DCs to be wary of attempts to gouge prices of essentials through hoarding during Ramadan
    Hasina presents Ekushey Padak to 21 eminent personalities
    Hasina presents Ekushey Padak to 21 personalities
    Poet Rudra Mohammad Shahidullah and singer Andrew Kishore are among six posthumous recipients of the award
    Hasina questions BNP’s ability to effectively challenge her government
    Hasina doubts BNP’s ability to challenge her government
    She makes the remarks in her speech to those vying for seats reserved for women in parliament
    Hasina stresses need to preserve traditional sports in Bangladesh
    Preserve traditional sports: Hasina
    Children learn about unity and team spirit by participating in games and sports, says Hasina

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality