Hasina urges world to recognise March 25 atrocities as genocide

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the international community, including the United Nations, to recognise Mar 25, 1971, as International Genocide Day.

Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League, made the call while presiding over the party’s parliamentary board meeting at her official Ganabhaban residence on Saturday, reports BSS.

"The Pakistan occupation forces committed mass killings on this day [Mar 25, 1971]. We want the 25th of March to be recognised as International Genocide Day. So, I urge the world, including the UN, to consider this," she said

There is no official record of how many people were killed during the ethnic cleansing operation, codenamed “Operation Searchlight”, on that dreadful night, but unofficial counts put the number to at least 7,000 people in Dhaka alone.