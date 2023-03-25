    বাংলা

    Hasina urges world to recognise March 25 atrocities as genocide

    There is no official record of how many people were killed during the ethnic cleansing operation, termed “Operation Searchlight”, on that dreadful night, but unofficial counts put the number to at least 7,000 people in Dhaka alone

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 March 2023, 01:19 PM
    Updated : 25 March 2023, 01:19 PM

    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the international community, including the United Nations, to recognise Mar 25, 1971, as International Genocide Day.

    Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League, made the call while presiding over the party’s parliamentary board meeting at her official Ganabhaban residence on Saturday, reports BSS.

    "The Pakistan occupation forces committed mass killings on this day [Mar 25, 1971]. We want the 25th of March to be recognised as International Genocide Day. So, I urge the world, including the UN, to consider this," she said

    There is no official record of how many people were killed during the ethnic cleansing operation, codenamed “Operation Searchlight”, on that dreadful night, but unofficial counts put the number to at least 7,000 people in Dhaka alone.

    Hasina said the Pakistani occupation forces had resorted to attacks on unarmed people of then East Pakistan, the largest province in the whole of Pakistan, on the night of Mar 25, 1971, and continued the killings for nine months.

    As a result of the atrocities, 30 million people became homeless, and 10 million took refuge in India, out of the 70 million-strong population, she said. 

    Paying tributes to all the martyrs, the prime minister said the people of the country are committed to the martyrs, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in building a developed and prosperous country.

    “I want to say that the blood of the martyrs never goes in vain. We have achieved independence, and today we have achieved the status of a developing nation.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of his mural in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi on the Father of the Nation's 103rd birth anniversary on Friday, Mar 17, 2023. Photo: PMO
    17 March, 2023
    News in photos: 17 March
    Photos carrying testimonies of genocide during Bangladesh's Independence War in 1971 are on display on Sunday on the wall of government secretariat in Dhaka on the occasion of Independence Day on March 26.
    March 1971: As a lapsed teenager remembers
    In those days, as Bangabandhu’s birthday approached, newspapers in West Pakistan seemed to be tripping over one another in pouring encomiums on him
    A two-stroke auto-rickshaw, locally known as a 'baby taxi', is seen pushing a rickshaw-van carrying cargo on the Postogola Bridge on Thursday, Mar 23, 2023. Although the three-wheeler – now rarely seen on the roads of Dhaka – would carry passengers from the bridge to Keraniganj even a few days ago, they now only help rickshaw vans get onto the bridge. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
    23 March, 2023
    News in photos: 23 March
    A supporter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, walks with a riot shield used by the police, during a clash outside the federal judicial complex in Islamabad, Pakistan Mar 18, 2023.
    Pakistan's parliament summoned in midst of crisis over former PM Khan
    Pakistan's PM and his cabinet attended a meeting where participants said Khan's party was not a political party but 'rather a gang of militants', and its 'enmity against the state' could not be tolera ...

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain