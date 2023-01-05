Dhaka dwellers experience ‘village chill’ this winter

When people and vehicles leave Dhaka streets late at night, Zakir, a cleaner who gave a single name, gets down to work with a broom in his hands. But the chilling weather this winter has hampered his daily routine of finishing the work before dawn for several days.

Although the city dwellers have started going to bed early amid intense cold due to a strong wind, he has to rush to the streets at around 3am.

“Otherwise, I can’t cover the entire road. Chilly wind blows at night. There has been too much wind for two days,” Zakir said, explaining there is no scope for the cleaner of Dhaka North City Corporation to compromise with work, no matter how cold it is.