    বাংলা

    Young woman killed at Gazipur home allegedly for refusing marriage

    Her mother and sister were injured when they tried to save her

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 May 2023, 06:57 PM
    Updated : 9 May 2023, 06:57 PM

    A young woman has been stabbed to death at her home in Gazipur allegedly for rejecting a marriage proposal.

    The 21-year-old’s mother and younger sister were also injured when they tried to save her at South Salna on Monday evening,

    Neighbours rescued and rushed them to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital where the woman was declared dead.

    The 45-year-old mother and the younger sister, 14, were transferred to Shin-Shin Japan Hospital at Uttara in Dhaka.

    The woman passed Higher Secondary Certificate exams from Gazipur Government Mohila College in 2022 and was planning to study in a European university, said Abu Sayeed, a sub-inspector at Gazipur Sadar Police Station.

    Saidul Islam, 25, the alleged attacker from Mymensingh’s Muktagachha who resides with his parents in Gazipur’s Salna, used to teach the two sisters the Quran, Sayeed said, quoting the family.

    He was asked not to come to their home when he proposed to the elder sister and was snubbed.

    Saidul allegedly started harassing the woman on her way to and from a private firm where she started working.

    When the woman reported him to his family, Saidul threatened to kill her.

    On Monday evening, he barged into her house with a knife and stabbed her in the head, neck, legs, and hands, said Sub-Inspector Sayeed.

    When the victim's mother and younger sister heard her screams and rushed to her aid, they were attacked and injured. Saidul fled the scene, Sayeed said.

    A murder case has been filed and police are trying to apprehend the suspect.

    RELATED STORIES
    Aminul Tufan, a nine-year-old who begs and sells flowers at Rangpur’s Chikli.
    Aminul, 9, would rather work than go to school
    After the death of his father, Aminul is helping his family earn by begging and selling flowers at Rangpur’s Chikli
    HC scraps Zahangir’s plea to revive candidacy for Gazipur mayoral polls
    HC scraps Zahangir’s plea in Gazipur mayoral race
    The court scrapped the former Gazipur mayor's petition to contest the upcoming city corporation election
    Zahangir seeks High Court intervention to regain his Gazipur mayor candidacy
    Zahangir turns to HC to save his campaign
    Meanwhile, a senior Awami League leader last week said action would be taken against Zahangir for breaching the party's "discipline" after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returns home
    Zahangir Alam vows legal fight as appellate panel upholds EC decision to scrap his nomination in Gazipur polls
    EC decision to scrap Zahangir’s nomination upheld
    Zahangir Alam had decided to run for Gazipur mayor as an independent candidate after his failure to win the ruling party’s ticket

    Opinion

    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire
    Global ammunition race may decide Ukraine war
    Peter Apps