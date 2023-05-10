Young woman killed at Gazipur home allegedly for refusing marriage

A young woman has been stabbed to death at her home in Gazipur allegedly for rejecting a marriage proposal.
The 21-year-old’s mother and younger sister were also injured when they tried to save her at South Salna on Monday evening,
Neighbours rescued and rushed them to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital where the woman was declared dead.
The 45-year-old mother and the younger sister, 14, were transferred to Shin-Shin Japan Hospital at Uttara in Dhaka.
The woman passed Higher Secondary Certificate exams from Gazipur Government Mohila College in 2022 and was planning to study in a European university, said Abu Sayeed, a sub-inspector at Gazipur Sadar Police Station.
Saidul Islam, 25, the alleged attacker from Mymensingh’s Muktagachha who resides with his parents in Gazipur’s Salna, used to teach the two sisters the Quran, Sayeed said, quoting the family.
He was asked not to come to their home when he proposed to the elder sister and was snubbed.
Saidul allegedly started harassing the woman on her way to and from a private firm where she started working.
When the woman reported him to his family, Saidul threatened to kill her.
On Monday evening, he barged into her house with a knife and stabbed her in the head, neck, legs, and hands, said Sub-Inspector Sayeed.
When the victim's mother and younger sister heard her screams and rushed to her aid, they were attacked and injured. Saidul fled the scene, Sayeed said.
A murder case has been filed and police are trying to apprehend the suspect.