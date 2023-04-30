Minister urges all Bangladeshi nationals in conflict-riven Sudan to return home

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has urged all Bangladeshis in Sudan to return home amid fierce fighting between the army and a paramilitary force.

As many as 700 out of around 1,500 Bangladeshis have registered for evacuation, but objected to the pick-up point due to security concerns.

“Maybe those who haven’t registered yet are trying to stay there or have other plans. But it’s not safe,” Shahriar said after a meeting to discuss the plan to evacuate the Bangladeshis.

“It won’t be easy to travel to a third country like many did when the Ukraine war started. Khartoum is surrounded by deserts. A very tough place to survive.”