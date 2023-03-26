On Independence Day, Bangladesh hopes to build a corruption, inequality-free society

Citizens poured in their thousands at the National Memorial to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War, renewing their pledge to build a Bangladesh free from corruption and inequality.

They thronged the memorial in Savar on Sunday, some carrying the national flag or donning dresses in the colours of the flag.

“I want my country to be good. I hope everyone will live freely,” said Nijhum Sarker Ratri, a grade three student from Dhaka who came to pay respects to the martyrs with her father Bipul Chandra Sarker, an employee of a private firm.