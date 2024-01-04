‘I need to budget carefully for food, how can I afford winter clothes?’

Halima Akhtar is struggling. The household aide has three children and is struggling to afford their daily needs. As the winter chill descends, she is at a loss as to how she can afford their winter clothes or warm blankets to protect them from the cold. She has been begging door-to-door for hand-me-downs and other donations of winter outfits.

Khosru Miah works as the driver of a van – a three-wheeled rickshaw used to transport freight. Like Halima, he doesn’t have the means to buy thick clothes to ward off the dropping temperatures. He gets by during the day, but his only refuge in the long, cold night are fires lit on the roadside.