India monitoring, but Bangladeshis will determine their election process: foreign ministry

The Indian government has declined to comment on the BNP’s demand for an election-time caretaker government in Bangladesh, saying Bangladeshis will determine the democratic process.
Arindam Bagchi, the spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, faced questions on political tensions in Bangladesh at the weekly briefing on Thursday amid a series of protests by the BNP and counter-demonstrations by the ruling Awami League ahead of the election.
He said India has a “very special relationship” with Bangladesh and his country is “very much involved” in what happens in Bangladesh because it impacts India.
“And I think we would allow the election and the democratic processes to be held as per how Bangladesh people determine it.”
“We of course are closely monitoring, we have our high commission there, but I don’t have any immediate comment on it,” he said.
Bagchi said India hopes that there is peace and no violence in Bangladesh and elections are held as per plans.
“On the issue of caretaker government and all, I certainly don’t have any comment on it.”