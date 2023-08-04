    বাংলা

    India monitoring, but Bangladeshis will determine their election process: foreign ministry

    The Indian government declines to comment on the BNP’s demand for an election-time caretaker government in Bangladesh

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 August 2023, 06:39 PM
    Updated : 3 August 2023, 06:39 PM

    The Indian government has declined to comment on the BNP’s demand for an election-time caretaker government in Bangladesh, saying Bangladeshis will determine the democratic process.

    Arindam Bagchi, the spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, faced questions on political tensions in Bangladesh at the weekly briefing on Thursday amid a series of protests by the BNP and counter-demonstrations by the ruling Awami League ahead of the election.

    He said India has a “very special relationship” with Bangladesh and his country is “very much involved” in what happens in Bangladesh because it impacts India.

    “And I think we would allow the election and the democratic processes to be held as per how Bangladesh people determine it.”

    “We of course are closely monitoring, we have our high commission there, but I don’t have any immediate comment on it,” he said.

    Bagchi said India hopes that there is peace and no violence in Bangladesh and elections are held as per plans.

    “On the issue of caretaker government and all, I certainly don’t have any comment on it.”

    RELATED STORIES
    File photo
    College admission process starts Aug 10
    Students who have passed the SSC and equivalent exams can apply for college admission online until Aug 20
    Finance Minister Kamal meets India's Sitharaman in Gujarat
    Kamal meets Sitharaman in Gujarat
    They had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 conference in the western state of India
    Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State.
    Discussion about elections isn't 'interference': US
    A state department official says the US wants Bangladesh to conduct fair and free elections
    The grave of 3-year-old Lamin Sagnia, who died of acute kidney injury linked to cough syrup in September 2022, is pictured in Old Yundum, Gambia, November 1, 2022.
    India probes bribery claim in toxic syrup tests
    Haryana state drug controller Manmohan Taneja allegedly took a bribe of 50 million rupees ($605,419) from local manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals to help it switch the samples before testing

    Opinion

    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination
    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints