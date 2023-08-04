India monitoring, but Bangladeshis will determine their election process: foreign ministry

“And I think we would allow the election and the democratic processes to be held as per how Bangladesh people determine it.”



“We of course are closely monitoring, we have our high commission there, but I don’t have any immediate comment on it,” he said.



Bagchi said India hopes that there is peace and no violence in Bangladesh and elections are held as per plans.

“On the issue of caretaker government and all, I certainly don’t have any comment on it.”