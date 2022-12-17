Caution advised for bus, truck drivers as dense fog covers Dhaka-Chattogram highway

Highway police tasked to cover a 100 kilometre-section of the Dhaka-Chattogram motorway under the Cumilla district have issued an advisory caution for bus drivers to check the speed of their vehicles as dense fog limited visibility in the area.

Police also ramped up activities to prevent major highway accidents, said Superintendent of Highway Police Cumilla region Md Rahmat Ullah. He also said all vehicles must be driven with fog lights on and at a controlled speed.

“Also, every vehicle must maintain a safe distance since drivers need to remember life is more valuable than time,” the police official said.

“There should not be much problem in dense fog if a driver follows the rules accordingly. In addition, bus drivers have plenty of experience driving in such dense fog situations,” he said.

“Still, we have issued necessary instructions to transport owners and drivers in this regard. Besides, highway police members are also working day and night in the field to prevent accidents.”