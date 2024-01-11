    বাংলা

    Hasina reappoints old advisors, adds Kamal Naser Chowdhury to the list

    Her former principal secretary will serve alongside her five previous advisers

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Jan 2024, 05:47 PM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2024, 05:47 PM

    Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury has been inducted into the list of advisors to the prime minister after the unveiling of the cabinet.

    The former principal secretary to the prime minister will serve alongside Sheikh Hasina’s five previous advisors, according to a notice issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday.

    Mashiur Rahman, Gowher Rizvi, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Salman F Rahman, and Tarique Ahmed Siddique were reappointed as advisors.

    They will be entitled to ministerial rank, emoluments and other perks of the position, the notice said.

    New cabinet is sworn in
    After her landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reshuffled her cabinet with 25 ministers and 11 state ministers. The prime minister and her new cabine ...
