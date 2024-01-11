Hasina reappoints old advisors, adds Kamal Naser Chowdhury to the list

Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury has been inducted into the list of advisors to the prime minister after the unveiling of the cabinet.

The former principal secretary to the prime minister will serve alongside Sheikh Hasina’s five previous advisors, according to a notice issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday.

Mashiur Rahman, Gowher Rizvi, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Salman F Rahman, and Tarique Ahmed Siddique were reappointed as advisors.

They will be entitled to ministerial rank, emoluments and other perks of the position, the notice said.