CEC Awal apologises over remarks about assault on Islami Andolan leader

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has apologised for his comment about an assault on Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate for Barishal city polls amid protests from supporters of the party.

The Election Commission Secretariat in a statement on Monday said Awal’s words were ‘distorted and misinterpreted’.

On Jun 12, Islami Andolan candidate Mufti Syed Muhammad Fayjul Karim, a member of the Charmonai Peer’s family, was attacked in a voting centre in Barishal.

In a reaction later in Dhaka, Awal said: “It’s a relative matter that a candidate was left in a bloodied state. Has he died? We haven’t seen blood. What we’ve heard is that someone punched him from behind.”