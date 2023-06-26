    বাংলা

    CEC Awal apologises over remarks about assault on Islami Andolan leader

    The Election Commission says Awal’s words were ‘distorted and misinterpreted’

    Published : 26 June 2023, 02:12 PM
    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has apologised for his comment about an assault on Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate for Barishal city polls amid protests from supporters of the party.

    The Election Commission Secretariat in a statement on Monday said Awal’s words were ‘distorted and misinterpreted’.

    On Jun 12, Islami Andolan candidate Mufti Syed Muhammad Fayjul Karim, a member of the Charmonai Peer’s family, was attacked in a voting centre in Barishal.

    In a reaction later in Dhaka, Awal said: “It’s a relative matter that a candidate was left in a bloodied state. Has he died? We haven’t seen blood. What we’ve heard is that someone punched him from behind.”

    “He also said voting was not hampered, but he was attacked. We also got news that voting was not disrupted,” he added, backing up what he had said about the polls being held ‘peacefully’.

    Islami Andolan then pulled out of both Barishal and Khulna city polls before withdrawing from Sylhet and Rajshahi city polls as well.

    The party announced that it would no longer take part in elections held under the current government and has held protest programmes since then.

    Fayjul sent a legal notice to the Election Commission seeking Tk 5 billion in compensation over ‘defamation’ due to Awal’s ‘irresponsible’ remark.

    The Election Commission’s statement on Monday read the chief election commissioner was ‘sincerely sorry’ if his words hurt anyone.

    The statement said that the chief election commissioner never said anything that would harm the reputation of the candidate.

    It added that news spread about the chief election commissioner wishing for the candidate’s death was ‘completely imagined, fabricated, speculative and full of misconceptions’.

    The Election Commission Secretariat also said such ‘false’ news was published with the intention of producing controversy and undermining the credibility of both the commission and the chief election commissioner.

    It added that the Election Commission hoped political leaders and media workers would publish news on the commission with utmost care, and refrain from spreading speculative and misleading news.

