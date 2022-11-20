    বাংলা

    Bangladesh council suspends doctor’s registration after surgery on wrong ear

    Zaheer Al Amin, managing director of Impulse Hospital, will not be allowed to practise for one year

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Nov 2022, 08:37 PM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2022, 08:37 PM

    The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council, or BMDC, has suspended the registration of Professor Dr Zaheer Al Amin over a surgery on a patient’s right ear instead of the left one that actually had the problem. 

    Zaheer, managing director of Impulse Hospital and a specialist in the diseases of ear, nose and throat, will not be allowed to practise anywhere and introduce himself as a physician for one year.

    Dr Md Liakat Ali, acting registrar of the council, said in a letter the suspension will be effective from Nov 20. Dr Liakat told bdnews24.com they will publish a notice on the matter on Sunday.

    According to the letter, Zaheer performed the surgery on the right ear of his patient Momena Khatun Moon instead of the left one, which had the problem, on Mar 11, 2020.

    He was charged with the wrong treatment for the patient's facial deformity and giving false information to the patient's relatives, the letter said.

    Moon's husband Ziaur Rahman Bhuiyan lodged a complaint with BMDC, the body that authorises the practice of doctors in the country.

    A BMDC investigation found evidence of substantial negligence in the treatment, according to the letter.

    bdnews24.com could not reach Zaheer for his comments. An official of Impulse Hospital said Zaheer was busy seeing patients.

    RELATED STORIES
    Helpers used motorcycles to flee with fugitive militants on death row: police
    Fugitive militants had help to flee: police
    A CTTC official says two other militants, identified as Arafat Rahman and Sabur, in police custody attempted to flee as well, but they were apprehended before getting on another motorcycle
    Red alert as Dhaka police hunt for two escaped convicts sentenced to death for militancy
    Red alert for two escaped convicts sentenced to death for militancy
    A Tk 2 million bounty is on offer for leads on the whereabouts of militants, condemned to death over the killings of Faysal Arefin Dipon and Avijit Roy
    Hasina urges entrepreneurs to keep up pace of industry to meet domestic demand
    Hasina urges entrepreneurs to keep up pace to meet domestic demand
    Industry needs to be productive during this time of economic instability due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the PM says
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a ceremony of receiving letters of credence from newly-appointed foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Sept 20, 2022.
    Russian FM Lavrov cancels Dhaka trip
    Ministers from over a dozen countries are scheduled to attend the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers on Nov 24

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher