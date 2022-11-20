Bangladesh council suspends doctor’s registration after surgery on wrong ear

The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council, or BMDC, has suspended the registration of Professor Dr Zaheer Al Amin over a surgery on a patient’s right ear instead of the left one that actually had the problem.
Zaheer, managing director of Impulse Hospital and a specialist in the diseases of ear, nose and throat, will not be allowed to practise anywhere and introduce himself as a physician for one year.
Dr Md Liakat Ali, acting registrar of the council, said in a letter the suspension will be effective from Nov 20. Dr Liakat told bdnews24.com they will publish a notice on the matter on Sunday.
According to the letter, Zaheer performed the surgery on the right ear of his patient Momena Khatun Moon instead of the left one, which had the problem, on Mar 11, 2020.
He was charged with the wrong treatment for the patient's facial deformity and giving false information to the patient's relatives, the letter said.
Moon's husband Ziaur Rahman Bhuiyan lodged a complaint with BMDC, the body that authorises the practice of doctors in the country.
A BMDC investigation found evidence of substantial negligence in the treatment, according to the letter.
bdnews24.com could not reach Zaheer for his comments. An official of Impulse Hospital said Zaheer was busy seeing patients.