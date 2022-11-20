Bangladesh council suspends doctor’s registration after surgery on wrong ear

The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council, or BMDC, has suspended the registration of Professor Dr Zaheer Al Amin over a surgery on a patient’s right ear instead of the left one that actually had the problem.

Zaheer, managing director of Impulse Hospital and a specialist in the diseases of ear, nose and throat, will not be allowed to practise anywhere and introduce himself as a physician for one year.

Dr Md Liakat Ali, acting registrar of the council, said in a letter the suspension will be effective from Nov 20. Dr Liakat told bdnews24.com they will publish a notice on the matter on Sunday.