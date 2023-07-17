Bangladesh logs 8 dengue deaths in a day, the highest in 2023

Bangladesh has registered eight more deaths from dengue in the latest 24-hour count, the most since January, taking the total death toll from the disease this year to 114.

Another 1,589 dengue patients were hospitalised throughout the country in the same period, taking the total tally since the start of the year to 22,467.

Of the new hospitalisations, 847 cases were in Dhaka, and 742 were outside the capital.