Bangladesh logs 8 dengue deaths in a day, the highest in 2023

Bangladesh has registered eight more deaths from dengue in the latest 24-hour count, the most since January, taking the total death toll from the disease this year to 114.
Another 1,589 dengue patients were hospitalised throughout the country in the same period, taking the total tally since the start of the year to 22,467.
Of the new hospitalisations, 847 cases were in Dhaka, and 742 were outside the capital.
Currently, 5,441 patients with dengue are hospitalised. Of them, 3,347 are in Dhaka and 2,094 are outside the capital.
The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years. In June, 5,956 people were hospitalised with the disease and 34 people have died. In the first 13 days of July, there were 9,404 hospitalisations and 46 deaths.
There were 566 cases in January, 166 in February, 111 in March, 143 in April, 1,036 in May, and 5,956 in June.
Six people died in January, three in February, two in April, two in May, and 34 in June.
Last year, hospitals up and down the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.
Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, which stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.
A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.
The survey found that 55 wards in the Dhaka city corporations were at high risk of dengue infections.
Most of the deaths by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.