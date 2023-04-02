Mob torches 2 buses after motocyclist dies in Ashulia road accident

A mob has vandalised and torched two buses in Dhaka’s Ashulia after a motorcyclist died being hit by a bus.
The accident occurred at around 8 am on Sunday near Ashulia’s Jirabo on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway.
The motorcyclist, Mehedi Hasan, 25, lived in Ghoshbag in Ashulia with his family. Mehedi, an electrician, died while travelling to Bypile from Jirabo after an Alinur Paribahan bus coming from the opposite direction hit him near the Bengal Plastic Factory, said Sub-Inspector Raju Mondol of Ashulia Police Station.
An angry mob seized the bus and vandalised it. They also vandalised another bus on the road and torched both vehicles.
Police and the Fire Service and Civil Defence staff reached the scene and brought the situation under control. They recovered the body, said Jirabo Fire Service Station officer Ahmedul Kabir.
Traffic resumed after the two buses were removed from the road. None of the bus passengers were reported to be injured, he said.