    বাংলা

    Mob torches 2 buses after motocyclist dies in Ashulia road accident

    Traffic resumed after the two buses were removed from the road

    Savar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 April 2023, 05:58 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2023, 05:58 AM

    A mob has vandalised and torched two buses in Dhaka’s Ashulia after a motorcyclist died being hit by a bus.

    The accident occurred at around 8 am on Sunday near Ashulia’s Jirabo on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway.

    The motorcyclist, Mehedi Hasan, 25, lived in Ghoshbag in Ashulia with his family. Mehedi, an electrician, died while travelling to Bypile from Jirabo after an Alinur Paribahan bus coming from the opposite direction hit him near the Bengal Plastic Factory, said Sub-Inspector Raju Mondol of Ashulia Police Station.

    An angry mob seized the bus and vandalised it. They also vandalised another bus on the road and torched both vehicles.

    Police and the Fire Service and Civil Defence staff reached the scene and brought the situation under control. They recovered the body, said Jirabo Fire Service Station officer Ahmedul Kabir.

    Traffic resumed after the two buses were removed from the road. None of the bus passengers were reported to be injured, he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    25 muggers arrested with stolen mobile phone sets in Dhaka
    25 held with stolen mobile phone sets in Dhaka
    The Rapid Action Battalion has seized 355 mobile phone sets from the gang of muggers
    Ramadan traffic tailback on Dhaka roads spells misery after holiday
    Ramadan traffic jams plague Dhaka
    Traffic in many places was at a standstill due to the pressure of people returning home for Iftar
    Firefighters arrive at Sheltech Sierra Computer City on Elephant Road in Dhaka to douse a fire on Monday, Mar 27, 2023.
    Elephant Road computer market fire under control
    Ten firefighting units worked for two hours at the building
    Rains herald the start of road repairs
    Rains herald the start of road repairs
    Maintenance and repair work on Dhaka's roads usually begins during the rainy season. An initiative to carry out sewerage repairs has been underway on Kazi Alauddin Road in Old Dhaka for a month and a ...

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan