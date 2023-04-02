Mob torches 2 buses after motocyclist dies in Ashulia road accident

A mob has vandalised and torched two buses in Dhaka’s Ashulia after a motorcyclist died being hit by a bus.

The accident occurred at around 8 am on Sunday near Ashulia’s Jirabo on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway.

The motorcyclist, Mehedi Hasan, 25, lived in Ghoshbag in Ashulia with his family. Mehedi, an electrician, died while travelling to Bypile from Jirabo after an Alinur Paribahan bus coming from the opposite direction hit him near the Bengal Plastic Factory, said Sub-Inspector Raju Mondol of Ashulia Police Station.