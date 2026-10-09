Toufique Imrose Khalidi's Janaza in Banani, burial at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard

Toufique Imrose Khalidi, the late editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com and a pioneer of digital journalism in Bangladesh, will be laid to rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard on Saturday after his Janaza (funeral prayers) in Banani.

His remains are due to arrive in Bangladesh from London on Saturday morning. His coffin will then be taken to his home, where family members and relatives will bid him a final farewell.

His body will be kept at the Banani Old DOHS Playground from 2pm to 3pm for friends, relatives, colleagues, well-wishers and people from different walks of life to pay their last respects.

Funeral prayers will be held at the same venue at 3pm, after which he will be laid to rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard at 5pm.

Khalidi fell suddenly ill on the night of Oct 1 while on a personal visit to London.

He was subsequently taken to St Bartholomew's Hospital, where doctors diagnosed a brain haemorrhage. He was declared dead at 2:23pm local time the following day.

Funeral prayers were held at Brick Lane Mosque in East London after Zuhr prayers on Oct 8, with former colleagues and members of the local Bangladeshi community gathering to pay their last respects.

Khalidi's son, Raad Sharar Khalidi, a director of Bangladesh News 24 Hours Ltd, spoke briefly on behalf of the family.

"My father had certain principles in his professional life that he never wanted to compromise. He believed journalism should be honest, fearless and independent. To him, journalism was not merely a profession -- it was a responsibility and a passion," he said.

“He had to go through many difficult periods while carrying out that responsibility. Many of you here stood beside him during those turbulent times. Our family is grateful for your love, courage and support.”

Seeking everyone's prayers for his father, he said: "Please pray that Allah forgives all his mistakes and shortcomings and accepts all his good deeds."