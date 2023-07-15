Bangladesh opts for Japanese company to manage Dhaka airport’s 3rd terminal

The government has selected a Japanese company to manage and carry out the ground handling tasks of Shahjalal International Airport's third terminal, scheduled to open in October .
Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, announced the decision at a programme on Saturday, but did not reveal the name of the company appointed for the task.
“The company showed interest in taking over the terminal's managing and ground handling works. We decided to seal the contract in principle under public-private partnership,” he said.
Historically, the country's flag carrier has handled commercial airports' management and ground handling tasks by itself.
But Biman’s ground handling services have long been under scrutiny and categorised as subpar at best while numerous allegations of irregularities and corruption were repeatedly reported against the staff.
Moreover, Biman also struggled with the growing number of allegations against its ground staff, some of which relate to their unruly behaviour, which the CAAB had last year promised to address.
At Saturday’s event, Mafidur said that 11 batches of officials were trained to keep their attitude in check under pressure, and eventually, every staff member will be subject to similar ethical training.
“Apart from it, we have implemented strict monitoring and accountability policies. Officials will be suspended as soon as we receive any allegations of rude behaviour, pending investigation. An executive magistrate oversees the whole process. If necessary, the magistrate also slaps fines on the accused official,” he said.
Mafidur, who has a distinguished career in Bangladesh Air Force as a pilot, also conceded that CAAB found the allegations against Ansar personnel for blatantly asking for bribes to allow some passengers to cut the queues while boarding their respective flights.
“I already met with the Ansar DG about the issue. Since we're short on manpower to secure the airport premises, we rely on other agencies. Still, we are counselling them; but even some of them were sacked,” he said.
ABOUT BIMAN’S FLIGHT TO NEW YORK
Mafidur also revealed that Biman sought support from Boeing, supplier of the national carrier's flagship aircraft 787 Dreamliner, to grant access for flights to New York from Dhaka, which was suspended in 2006.
Resuming the services was one of the pledges made by the ruling Awami League in its 2014 election manifesto.
However, due to some administrative dithering on Biman’s part, the pledge has yet to become a reality, Mafidur said.
“We hoped to resume the services in October this year. But Biman was late in applying for it to the US aviation authorities [Federal Aviation Administration or FAA], which is why we haven’t received the clearance yet,” he said.
However, Mafidur is hopeful that the flight services to New York will resume this year.
AIRBUS OR BOEING?
The CAAB chairman, also a member of the Biman board, confirmed that the flag carrier has yet to decide which company they would pick for purchasing new passenger and cargo aircraft.
“We already have working relations with Boeing [American aircraft maker], while a recent communique has been signed between the Biman and Airbus [European aircraft maker] to discuss a possible sale. We will weigh all the offers and pick the best possible one,” said Mafidur.