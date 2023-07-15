Bangladesh opts for Japanese company to manage Dhaka airport’s 3rd terminal

Historically, the country's flag carrier has handled commercial airports' management and ground handling tasks by itself.

But Biman’s ground handling services have long been under scrutiny and categorised as subpar at best while numerous allegations of irregularities and corruption were repeatedly reported against the staff.

Moreover, Biman also struggled with the growing number of allegations against its ground staff, some of which relate to their unruly behaviour, which the CAAB had last year promised to address.

At Saturday’s event, Mafidur said that 11 batches of officials were trained to keep their attitude in check under pressure, and eventually, every staff member will be subject to similar ethical training.

“Apart from it, we have implemented strict monitoring and accountability policies. Officials will be suspended as soon as we receive any allegations of rude behaviour, pending investigation. An executive magistrate oversees the whole process. If necessary, the magistrate also slaps fines on the accused official,” he said.

Mafidur, who has a distinguished career in Bangladesh Air Force as a pilot, also conceded that CAAB found the allegations against Ansar personnel for blatantly asking for bribes to allow some passengers to cut the queues while boarding their respective flights.

“I already met with the Ansar DG about the issue. Since we're short on manpower to secure the airport premises, we rely on other agencies. Still, we are counselling them; but even some of them were sacked,” he said.