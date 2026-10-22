Biman suspends flights to Dammam, Riyadh again following fresh Houthi attacks on airports

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended all flights from Dhaka to Dammam scheduled for Oct 23, 24, and 25, following an attack on King Fahd International Airport.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the airline said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of its passengers.

Biman had announced the resumption of flights on this route just a day earlier following a period of suspension.

According to Shahjalal International Airport authorities, one flight departed from Dhaka for Dammam on Wednesday. The return flight is currently in the air and is expected to land at 10:10pm.

In light of the ongoing attacks, the airline has also decided to suspend flights to Riyadh until Oct 31, which were scheduled to resume on Oct 25.

The state carrier said further decisions about suspended flights and revised travel schedules will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, Biman flights from Dhaka to Jeddah and Medina will continue to operate according to their original schedules.

In case of urgent need, passengers traveling to or from Dammam and Riyadh may use Jeddah or Medina international airports, subject to seat availability.

Passengers are advised to contact their nearest Biman Bangladesh Airlines sales centre for information regarding tickets and travel arrangements.

More Flights Cancelled and Suspended

Attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on several Saudi Arabian airports have led to the cancellation or suspension of 135 direct and transit flights from Dhaka, affecting 20,672 passengers.

Dhaka airport authorities said on Thursday that 62 direct flights and 73 transit flights have been cancelled or suspended.

Of the affected direct flights, 23 were operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 10 by US-Bangla Airlines, 19 by Saudia, and 10 by Riyadh Air.

US-Bangla Airlines has suspended its Riyadh flights until Oct 21, with no further update from the airline on the matter.

Among the cancelled or suspended transit flights, India’s IndiGo accounted for the highest number, with 28 flights affected.

The list also includes 14 Emirates flights, nine operated by Qatar Airways, eight by flydubai, seven by SalamAir, six by Air India, and one by EgyptAir.