Man arrested over killing wife in Cox's Bazar hotel says her negligence led to daughter's death

A man suspected of killing his wife has alleged to police that he committed the murder after discovering that his wife's negligence led to the death of their youngest daughter, who drowned in a bucket of water in the bathroom of a hotel in Cox’s Bazar.

Police arrested Jemin Biswas, 40, in front of a Marsa Transport bus station near Shah Amanat Bridge at 3:30 pm on Saturday, according to Chattogram’s Bakalia Police Station chief Md Abdur Rahim.

The victim has been identified as Suma Dey, 36. Her dead daughter was eight months old.