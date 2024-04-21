Palak’s brother-in-law pulls out of Upazila election race after torture allegation

Lutful Habib Rubel, brother-in-law of State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, has announced withdrawal of his nomination for Singra Upazila chairman in Natore over allegations that he ordered the abduction and torture of a rival.

He made the announcement in a video message on Sunday morning, but denied the allegations, claiming they were part of a conspiracy. Rubel, a former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s local college unit, said he had resigned from the union council to contest the Upazila Parishad polls.

“I’m not involved in the incident. It was a conspiracy against me. Different groups are working to keep me away from the election,” he said, without providing further details. Rubel said he would complete the formalities of nomination withdrawal as soon as possible on orders from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to bar families of MPs and ministers from contesting the Upazila polls. He said Palak also instructed him to withdraw.