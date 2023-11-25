    বাংলা

    Hanged body of teen house aide recovered from DU doctor’s house

    Fifteen-year-old Fatema Mim was found hanged at the home of a doctor working at Dhaka University

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM
    Updated : 25 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM

    The hanged body of a teenage house aide has been recovered from a home in Isa Khan Road in the Dhaka University residential area.

    The victim was identified as 15-year-old Fatema Mim. She worked at the home of Dr Mohammad Jamil Ahmed Shahedi, who is the senior medical officer at the Dhaka University Medical Center.

    Shahbagh Police recovered the body, which was hanging from a fan, around 4 am on Saturday.

    Police were informed about the matter over the phone, said Noor Mohammad, chief of Shahbagh Police Station.

    Fatema’s body was recovered and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead around 4:30 am, he said.

    Dr Shahedi said Fatema had worked for him for over a year. Her home was in the Mymensingh district and her parents had separated.

    He claimed Fatema had committed suicide.

    Dr Shahedi said his wife had discovered Fatema’s body hanging from the fan around 4 am and the two of them reported the matter to the Shahbagh Police Station and the Dhaka University Proctorial Team. Police came and took the body to DMCH, where she was then declared dead.

    Asked why Fatema would have committed suicide, Shahedi said, that Fatema had a romantic relationship with a boy. The two of them talked regularly and he would wait for her outside their home, he said.

    The suicide may have something to do with their relationship, he added.

