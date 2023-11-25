Hanged body of teen house aide recovered from DU doctor’s house

The hanged body of a teenage house aide has been recovered from a home in Isa Khan Road in the Dhaka University residential area.

The victim was identified as 15-year-old Fatema Mim. She worked at the home of Dr Mohammad Jamil Ahmed Shahedi, who is the senior medical officer at the Dhaka University Medical Center.

Shahbagh Police recovered the body, which was hanging from a fan, around 4 am on Saturday.