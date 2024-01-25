Ferry retrieved 8 days after it sank in Padma

Rescuers have pulled Rajanigandha-7 out of water eight days after the ferry capsized in the Padma River near Paturia port in Manikganj.

They have also retrieved all nine trucks that were on the ferry when it sank on Jan 16.

Shah Khaled Newaz, a deputy general manager of the ferry’s owner Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, said rescue vessel Prottoy was able to pull the ferry up on Wednesday night.