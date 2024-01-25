Ferry retrieved 8 days after it sank in Padma

Rescuers have pulled Rajanigandha-7 out of water eight days after the ferry capsized in the Padma River near Paturia port in Manikganj.
They have also retrieved all nine trucks that were on the ferry when it sank on Jan 16.
Shah Khaled Newaz, a deputy general manager of the ferry’s owner Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, said rescue vessel Prottoy was able to pull the ferry up on Wednesday night.
It was towed to the jetty around 10:30pm, said Lieutenant Shah Paran Emon, the head of the Navy divers’ team that led the operation.
The rescuers used air lifting bags and wire ropes in the operation. Divers from the Fire Service and Civil Defence and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority also joined in.
The body of Humayun Kabir, the assistant master of the ferry, was recovered on Monday.
The rescuers also pulled up the nine trucks one by one.